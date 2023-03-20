 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Arnau Tenas and Dani Carvajal clash after Barcelona’s Clasico win

Things got heated at the Camp Nou

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Intercity v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona enjoyed plenty of celebrations after beating Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday night but there were also a few heated moments after the win.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was spotted going over to reserve keeper Arnau Tenas and saying something that provoked an angry response.

The two players had to be pulled apart in the end, with team-mates from both sides getting involved after the final whistle.

It’s not quite clear what was said, but it’s pretty clear that Tenas was very happy with the Real Madrid veteran and was riled by his actions.

Tensions between the two old rivals had been simmering throughout the game. Dani Ceballos was spotted pulling Gavi’s hair and seemed to kick out at Lewandowski.

Gavi was then seen taking out Ceballos off the ball. The two are just about to meet up on Spain duty which should be fun.

The two teams will also meet again in a little over two weeks’ time too. Madrid visit the Camp Nou on April 5 for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

