Sergi Roberto takes aim at PSG and says Barcelona would welcome Messi back with ‘open arms’

Sergi Roberto has said Barcelona would love to have Lionel Messi back at Barcelona and has hit out at the criticism the Argentine is receiving at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi was jeered and whistled by some sections of the PSG support over the weekend as the team were beaten in Ligue 1 by Rennes.

Fans aren’t happy with the club’s Champions League exit and Roberto, who knows a thing or two about being criticised by fans, is not impressed by the treatment Messi’s received.

“Who is not going to be ready for Leo’s return? We don’t want to talk too much because that’s something for the coach, the president and him to decide, but we, the players, are already waiting for him with open arms,” he said. “He is having good season. Now they’ve taken it out on him for the (UCL) elimination, but he’s a spectacular player. “We will treat him very well here if he comes. It leaves a bad taste that a player of this level is treated in this way.” Source | Sport

It’s looking increasingly like Messi will depart PSG in the summer but it’s still not clear where he’ll go. It’s been reported he wants to head back to the Camp Nou but it’s difficult to see how the Catalans could make it work financially.