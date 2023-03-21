Barcelona hoping to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back on a free - report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back at Barcelona for El Clasico which has got the rumor mill all excited about a potential return.

The Evening Standard report that Barca “hope to re-sign Aubameyang for free and on reduced wages” at the end of the season.

Auba left the Camp Nou for Chelsea but the move really hasn’t worked out. The striker isn’t playing much and looks set for a summer move.

The Blues tried to offload Aubameyang in the January window but he rejected a move to Major League Soccer with LAFC and ended up staying.

That situation looks set to change in the next few months, and it would not be the biggest surprise if Barca did go for Aubameyang.

Joan Laporta has already said the club could bring in another forward and, given Barca’s financial issues, a low-cost option such as Aubameyang could be idea.

Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque continues to be linked, and has said he wants to move, but Barcelona have a few financial obstacles to overcome if they are to land the teenager.