All smiles at post-Clásico training - FC Barcelona

Happy days at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on the morning after the Clásico, in which Barça defeated Real Madrid 2-1 to move within touching distance of the Liga title. It no surprise then that everyone was in an exceptionally joyous mood on a sunny morning for training.

Trio of wins in the Clásico - FC Barcelona

Winning the Clásico is becoming something of a habit for Barça this season. The 2-1 win on Sunday in Spotify Camp Nou was their third in a row against Real Madrid, a streak that last happened back in 2021 with Pep Guardiola as coach.

Sergi Roberto's love affair with Clásicos - FC Barcelona

Sergi Roberto is a veteran of what are now 19 competitive games against Real Madrid, and at long last he has added a Clásico goal to his collection, pouncing onto the end of a rebound to net the equaliser on the stroke of half-time in Sunday's remarkable 2-1 victory.

Ronald Araujo has groin strain - FC Barcelona

Tests performed this Monday morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has strained an adductor muscle in his left thigh, and he will not be able to play until the injury has healed.

Barça's De Jong drops out of Netherlands squad with hamstring injury - SPORT

Barcelona have some collateral damage from Sunday's clásico. In addition to Ronald Araujo's injury, midfielder Frenkie De Jong -- who will miss the two matches with the Netherlands against France and Gibraltar in the qualifiers for the European Championship due to hamstring problems -- has to be added to the list of injuries.

Sergi Roberto: We are waiting for Leo Messi with open arms - SPORT

After being voted the best player in the Clasico, in the midst of the euphoria of both his goal and the victory against Barca's eternal rivals, Sergi Roberto spoke to 'Jijantes' and could not open the door wider for Leo Messi's return to FC Barcelona.