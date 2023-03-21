Denmark boss goes crazy for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen has been a huge hit at Barcelona this season since arriving on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The transfer wasn’t too widely celebrating but the Dane has quickly become Xavi’s first-choice center-back alongside Ronald Araujo.

Christensen is now away with the Denmark national team where he’s come in for huge praise from national team coach Kasper Hjulmand.

“Andreas is among the best in that position, if he isn’t the best. If I were in a club and had to choose a centre-back, I would choose him. And now he’s come to a team where you really appreciate the way he plays that position,” he said. “You feel good when you see how Christensen reads the game in a defensive situation and gets the ball moving, instead of punting it far or wide. He fixes things and they appreciate that on the field. He gets credit for the way he interprets the center back position. In other places it might be a wild tackle or headed clearance, but he knows how to do those things too. “Andreas is feeling more and more comfortable, and it shows. He is growing, also as a person. I can say that he is in a very good moment, both as a player and as a person. He performs at a very, very high level, and the crazy thing is, I think there’s more to it. He can still further develop his game, also with our team.” Source | AS

Denmark kick off Euro 2024 qualifying this week with Christensen set to be involved. The Danes face Finland on Thursday and then face Kazakhstan on Sunday.