Florian Wirtz responds to Barcelona transfer rumors

Florian Wirtz has played down rumors that he’s wanted at the Camp Nou by Barcelona and could move in the future.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has previously said he’d like to play for the Catalans, and the rumor mill has regularly claimed he’s set to head to Barca.

Wirtz has been asked about the speculation at a press conference while on international duty with the Germany squad and says he’s not heard from the Catalan giants.

“I haven’t heard anything from my father about Barcelona,” he said. “I just read that and was amazed. I want to end the season well and achieve something with Leverkusen. I don’t look into the future.” Source | Sport1

Reports today have claimed Barca have been in touch with Wirtz’s father to try and find out his plans for the future, but it seems that may be wide of the mark.