 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florian Wirtz responds to Barcelona transfer rumors

The midfielder has been linked with a Camp Nou move

By Gill Clark
/ new
Germany Training And Press Conference Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Florian Wirtz has played down rumors that he’s wanted at the Camp Nou by Barcelona and could move in the future.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has previously said he’d like to play for the Catalans, and the rumor mill has regularly claimed he’s set to head to Barca.

Wirtz has been asked about the speculation at a press conference while on international duty with the Germany squad and says he’s not heard from the Catalan giants.

“I haven’t heard anything from my father about Barcelona,” he said.

“I just read that and was amazed. I want to end the season well and achieve something with Leverkusen. I don’t look into the future.”

Source | Sport1

Reports today have claimed Barca have been in touch with Wirtz’s father to try and find out his plans for the future, but it seems that may be wide of the mark.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes