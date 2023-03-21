‘We’ve talked about it’ - Ceballos reveals chat with Gavi after Clasico clash

Dani Ceballos has revealed he’s had a chat with Gavi while on international duty with Spain followingSunday’s Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The two players clashed on the pitch during the 90 minutes. Ceballos was spotted pulling Gavi’s hair and kicking Robert Lewandowski, while Gavi barged the Real Madrid man over.

The two players are now playing for the same team over the international break and have obviously been told to clear the air.

“The coach was aware that we had had our differences. He told us to talk about it, and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve talked about it. Everything that happens in the field, stays there. We have to go in the same direction,” he told a press conference. “If the good atmosphere and good vibes don’t work, I’m not going to run for him and he’s not going to run for me. This must be set aside. Now we are companions.”

Spain play their first game under their new manager on Saturday against Norway and then take on Scotland three days later.