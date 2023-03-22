Court rejects Barcelona’s appeal over Gavi’s registration

Gavi’s registration as a Barcelona first-team player has been overturned by a court meaning he will revert to his previous deal as an academy player.

Barca had registered the teenager’s new contract in January, and handed him the No. 6 shirt, but that is now set to be reversed after it was ruled the club filed the paperwork too late.

Gavi can of course still play for Barcelona but it looks like he’ll be back in his old No. 30 shirt when La Liga resumes after the international break.

The situation also means that Barca still need to register his new contract and, as things stand, he could leave for free in the summer.

There’s no suggestion that will happen, but it does make what could be a tricky summer for the club even trickier.

Barca still need to find room to register Gavi and Ronald Araujo’s new deals and also want to hand new contracts to Ousmane Dembele and Alejandro Balde.