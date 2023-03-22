Zubimendi ‘happy’ to hear of interest from Barcelona boss Xavi

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has regularly been linked with a move to Barcelona and says he’s been happy to hear Sergio Busquets and Xavi talking about him.

Zubimendi is one of several midfielders tipped to replace Busquets at the Camp Nou should the captain decide to call it a day at the end of the season.

The midfielder says he’s flattered to hear that Busquets has spoken highly of him.

“When comparing myself to Busquets, anyone would lose out,” he said. “We share a position, but at the same time we are very different. Busquets is the best at what he does. In my own way I will try to make my way, the comparisons may be there but I do not focus on them. “I am happy that players of the stature of Busquets pay attention to players like me. He has been a reference, he is the one who knows the most. That he talks about me makes me very happy.”

Xavi has also described Zubimendi as a “great player” which has also gone down well with the Real Sociedad man, although he also sought to play down talk of a move.

“That people like Xavi, who have won everything, who are one of those who know the most, talk about me is already a reason to be happy,” he added. “Beyond that, it would be illogical not to think about anything other than Real Sociedad, we are having a great season and I am very happy.” Source | Sport

It’s still not clear if Barca will move for a midfielder this summer. A decision on Busquets’s future is yet to be announced, the club continue to have financial problems, and Zubimendi’s release clause is set at 60 million euros.