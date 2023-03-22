Real Madrid TV says the referee is why they lost El Clásico

Real Madrid TV, the official channel of the capital club, has blamed the referee for their team’s 2-1 loss at the hands of FC Barcelona.

“Unfortunately, el clásico had a name of its own: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, who together with his faithful squire in the VAR, César Soto Grado, took charge to keep Real Madrid away from any chance of fighting for the title,” the channel said in a four minute segment.

“But nothing surprises us anymore about a referee who always harms Madrid with his mistakes. We already knew that. With De Burgos Bengoetxea, we would have to fight against twelve,” the channel said in reference to the Basque referee.

“His unfortunate refereeing prevented Madrid from winning at the Camp Nou. An incessant trickle of errors, always in the same direction.”

The segment says Sergi Roberto and Gavi both should have been sent off, and that Marco Asensio’s goal - judged to be in offside - shoul dhave stood.

“The two referees had a mission: to leave Madrid out of the fight for the league. And De Burgos and Soto Grado were not going to miss the opportunity to do so. That is why in the final minutes we saw two plays that we still do not understand. In the 81st, Asensio scored the winning goal, and the VAR annulled the goal for an alleged offside. They justified their decision with some unfortunate lines ... as it suits them.”

Real Madrid TV goes on to say that Franck Kessie’s dramatic winner should have been disallowed for a foul in attack by Robert Lewandowski.

“To close out their dream match, they validated Kessie’s goal. Objective achieved for De Burgos and Soto Grande, their future in refereeing is assured,” the report bitterly concluded.

Needless to say, the international press did not take quite as dim of a view of the refereeing performances. Regardless, Barcelona are now 12 points clear in La Liga. But Madrid can have their revenge in the second leg of the Copa del Rey, albeit they will have to come back from losing the first leg 1-0.