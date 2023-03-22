Roma Femminile 0-1 Barcelona Women: Battling win away at the Stadio Olimpico - FC Barcelona

A record crowd of 39,454 for an Italian women's football match sees Barça take a valuable one goal lead back to the Spotify Camp Nou for the Women's Champions League quarterfinal return leg on 29 March

David Villa: 'Xavi has changed the dynamic at Barça' - FC Barcelona

Former striker convinced that the team will go on to win the Liga title and full of praise for his ex-team-mate

The rise of 'El Presidente' Kessie - FC Barcelona

Frank Kessie's right-handed salute is becoming a more and more regular part of the FC Barcelona iconography, and never more so than his injury time winner in Sunday's Clásico at Spotify Camp Nou. He is now El Presidente more than ever.

'Operation cutback' starting at Barca to try and help Xavi reinforce - SPORT

Barça president Joan Laporta is ready to make Xavi Hernandez happy next summer. The team is on its way to winning the domestic treble, but needs to be strengthened to be competitive in Europe again.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposal for Barcelona this summer - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was at the Clasico supporting his former teammates and then celebrating the victory in the dressing room. The Gabonese striker is not forgetting Barcelona and this is also what he conveyed to the club during his visit last Sunday.

Inigo Martinez's wife is looking for a house in Barcelona - SPORT

According to Jijantes FC, Nerea, Íñigo Martínez's wife, whom he married in 2017, is in Barcelona and the surrounding area looking for a house to live in Barcelona next summer, as the international defender will be free when his contract with Athletic expires on 30 June 2023 and hopes to move to Barca.

Barca's unconditional support for Gavi that angers Real Madrid - SPORT

Madrid are intensifying their campaign against Gavi and every week they try to portray him as a violent player with no self-control. The moment in the Clasico in which he went to barge Dani Ceballos without the ball after the Madrid player had a clash with Robert Lewandowski is serving as an excuse to put him back in the firing line.

Barca's appeal over Gavi's registration rejected by court - SPORT

Gavi will continue to be a member of the reserve team, officially at least. The commercial court number 10 in Barcelona has rejected the appeal presented by the club last Wednesday after it was explained the club had delivered their initial lawsuit too late.

Xavi rewards his players after victory over Real Madrid in the Clasico - SPORT

With victory in the Clasico over Real Madrid in terms of the game, the result and the league table, Barcelona struck a fine blow. That's how they celebrated it. Xavi Hernandez thought so too, and the coach has decided to reward the players with several days off during this week - international break.

Florian Wirtz, an objective for Barca in 2024 - SPORT

By 2024, Barça have already set themselves a target: to convince Florian Wirtz. The 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star is one of the biggest talents on the continent and according to Sky Sport Germany, the first contact has already been made.

Ansu Fati's selling price is a problem for Barcelona - SPORT

Barça president Joan Laporta and director of football Mateu Alemany travelled to Porto on Tuesday to hold a meeting and more with agent Jorge Mendes, who is making a big push for both the first team and the Blaugrana's grassroots players.