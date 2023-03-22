Vanderson becomes Barcelona’s latest right-back target - report

Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention to Monaco right-back Vanderson de Oliveira Campos. The Brazilian full-back has been apparently gaining traction at Barca in recent weeks and has moved near the top of the list for right-back shopping.

Campos is only 21 currently and a move for him could secure that position for years to come. A position Barcelona have had trouble locking down for some time. Their best right-backs this year have been center-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona were interested in Vanderson last summer. Mateu Alemany got on the phone was put off when he was told the defender would cost 60 million euros.

In the coming days, his agents are expected to get together in Barca to talk about a strategy in case things heat up. This would be a tough move to pull off but could be one to get the full-back situation at Barca locked up for the decade. Balde and Vanderson could be an incredible full-back duo.