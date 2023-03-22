Barcelona midfielder Pedri to miss another month after suffering injury relapse - report

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is reportedly set for another month on the sidelines after suffering an injury relapse.

It was thought Pedri would be fit for the Clasico between the two sides in La Liga just before the international break but he missd out and now looks set for more time on the sidelines.

Relevo and Catalunya Radio are reporting that Pedri is set for another 3-4 weeks out, ruling him out of the trip to Elche and the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Barcelona reckon that currently there “is no date for his return” to action. There’s a suggestion that Barca tried to rush Pedri back and are wary of making the same mistake yet again.

Relevo are also reporting that Ousmane Dembele also continuing to progress slowly with his recoery from injury.

Tests show the Frenchman still needs more time and at the moment his participation in the cup tie is considered to be “highly unlikely.”

Barcelona head into the match leading 1-0 after the first leg at the Bernabeu.