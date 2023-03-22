 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona to sue media outlets over referee scandal allegations

Barça go on the attack in the Negreira case

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League Photo by Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

FC Barcelona are already in the process of suing five media outlets, with more lawsuits said to be on the way, all related to allegations made regarding the so-called “Negreira case.”

The scandal stems from payments made to José María Enríquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the referee’s technical committee. According to the club, these payments were made in exchange for written reports about referees’ performances, and all payments were legal and did not influence any decisions on the pitch.

On Thursday, four more lawsuits will be filed and a further five are on the horizon. The club maintains its innocence, and believes the media outlets committed libel against them by insinuating foul play.

The club will even create a tip line for fans to report any media outlets who lies about the club, in a bid to get fans involved in the defense of the club’s image.

Club president Joan Laporta is expected to hold a press conference in which he will defend the club’s actions and hit back at critics.

No one knows if any of these lawsuits will be successful or whether the club will face repercussions regarding the Negreira case.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes