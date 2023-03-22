Lionel Messi seriously considering Barcelona return - report

Lionel Messi is seriously considering a return to FC Barcelona, according to various reports.

According to Catalan radio, Messi likes the idea of returning to Barça not just due to personal reasons, but because he sees a good sporting project. He values the work done by Xavi in a team that seems destined to win La Liga.

In addition, his family prefers to live in Barcelona. The player has spoken about how difficult moving to a new country was for his family, and it seems like a return to Catalonia could be in the cards. The biggest problem is financial. The club does not have the salary cap space to afford a contract like that which Messi would command.

La Liga’s executives are said to not have closed the door on the possibility of Messi signing, but they say it’s remote because Barcelona have to reduce their wage bill by a lot. The team is confident it can sell big players to make it work, but that remains to be seen.

In France, they have gone as far as to say that Messi considers it a priority to go to Barcelona. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain is due to end soon, and he would have a few options. Firstly, he could renew with Paris. The Qatari leadership considers it a priority to renew his contract, but it’s ultimately in the Argentine’s hands.

He could join Barcelona, join another European giant, or look for a big payday in a lesser league. Inter Miami and a Saudi Arabian team have been mentioned as possible destinations.

In addition, there was some furore over Messi liking a post by Bayern Munich on social media. There have also been speculation that Manchester City could be an option, as he tried to join them in the past. But those destinations seem less likely.

And in Relevo, they warn that it’s not decided that Messi will stay in Europe at all.

He’s never been fully settled in Paris, with the latest attempt by some ultras to whistle him during a match souring the situation even more. Still, it can’t be ruled out, not least because, once again, PSG do want him to stay. Meanwhile, while Barcelona do want him, they do not currently have the right situation to make a formal offer.

Ultimately, it’s Messi’s choice. And what he wants will be done, even if his entourage might advice against it.