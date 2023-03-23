Memphis Depay offers Barcelona good news on Frenkie de Jong

Memphis Depay has offered an injury update on Frenkie de Jong while on international duty with the Netherlands and insists he should be back soon.

De Jong has pulled out of the squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar but Memphis says the injury is not a serious problem.

“It bothers me that Frenkie de Jong is not here. For me, for the coach, for the entire squad and for the country. He is one of our key players,” he told NOS. “I called him, it is not a serious injury and he will recover quickly. I am close to him and I am disappointed.”

The news will be welcomed at Barcelona with injuries affecting several key players at present.

Ronald Araujo also withdrew from international duty with an adductor problem, Pedri has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery, while Ousmane Dembele remains sidelined.