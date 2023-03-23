Jordi Alba says a Barcelona-Messi reunion would be good for both sides

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi experienced some legendary moments together at Barcelona. The pairing won all there is to win at the club level and Jordi thinks a reunion would be good for all parties involved.

After an evening out together in February, Alba says that life for Messi has gotten easier in Paris, but a return to Barcelona would be good.

“I would like him to come back, but I don’t know if he will come back. We haven’t talked about it, because he has a contract with PSG. I hope he returns. It would be good for the club and for him.” “He is happy in Paris. The first year he did not have a good time, it was difficult for him to adapt to life there, but I have spoken with him and this year he has been much better.”

Alba also spoke about the morning when he found out Messi was officially leaving Barcelona.

“I had a terrible time. The day it was announced I spoke to him that morning and he told me that he was travelling from Ibiza to sign. I saw the news with my wife and I didn’t believe it. I was perplexed for two minutes. It was hard, because we have a magnificent relationship. I couldn’t believe Leo was leaving Barca.” Alba | Source

Messi returning to a now stable Barcelona would be fascinating. For all involved, I hope it can happen.