Brilliant Gavi is Barcelona’s angel with a dirty face

You have to love the way that Gavi has already got under Real Madrid’s skin. He really has.

News that Los Blancos are miffed at how such a physical exponent can get away with some of his challenges and general play is, frankly, laughable.

This from the team that had Pepe and Sergio Ramos in their squad for a decade.

You remember Pepe. He’s the chap who’d routinely stamp on Lionel Messi et al. Or decide to try and decapitate Getafe’s Francisco Casquero.

Ramos needs no introduction either.

A Clásico push on Puyol here, a judo move on Salah there.... you get the picture.

Gavi might well be taking a leaf out of that particular playbook but I love it. As should all culers.

It’s about time we had a midfield general putting his weight about and letting everyone know who’s boss.

That he’s doing so at just 18 years of age bodes well for the future.

This is one young man that really does have everything needed to succeed at the elite level of football.

To counterbalance Pedri’s silky skills and Frenkie’s marauding runs forward, having Gavi in situ to mop up is vital. If that means employing the dark arts at times I’m all for it. Particularly if it winds up the eternal enemy.

Sure, he does need to tone it down a little on occasions. Diving headlong into a tackle at ground level won’t do him any favours in the long term, but he’s 18 years of age. Eighteen! He’ll learn.

He bleeds for the badge. That much is obvious from the amount of effort that he puts in, in every single game.

How often have we seen him hustling, harrying, tackling and generally making a nuisance of himself for the greater good.

It doesn't really need to be said but the current Barcelona squad will be very much the poorer without Gavi in it.

I’d even go as far as to suggest that he will be one of the first names on Xavi’s team sheet each and every week, simply because of what he brings to the table.

Age really is just a number when you’re as good as he is. I can’t wait to see him mature and blossom into one of the finest midfielders of his generation, and to do so wearing the Blaugrana.