‘It’s a whole other world’ - Julian Araujo opens up on life at Barcelona

Barcelona new signing Julian Araujo has been speaking about his first impressions of the club after sealing a move to the Camp Nou from LA Galaxy.

The right-back is currently training with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side, although he has been up with Xavi’s first-team on occasions since arriving.

Araujo admits it’s a big change from the Galaxy but made it clear he’s loving life at Barca.

“It’s amazing, man. It’s a whole other world,” he said. “You always have to be on your toes, always have to be ready, expecting what’s going to happen next, if you’re defending the pace is very, very high.”

Araujo also spoke about Marquez and how the Mexican has been offering advice.

“In trainings, I just look back and think ‘wow,’” Araujo said. “This is why even as a coach, this is why I know he was a top footballer, because of the way he goes about his days, the way he talks to us. Sometimes he’ll even train with us and he still has quality. “He’s been great with me, he’s had some words with me about what I need to work on, what it is that I’m doing well, what I can do better and how I can do them better.” Source | ESPN

The defender is currently with the Mexico squad for Nations League fixtures over the international break against Suriname and Jamaica.