Joint training session with Barça Atlètic - FC Barcelona

Despite the break for international matches, the available first team players worked out at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday alongside the Barça Atlètic squad. The first team players not on international duty trained alongside Rafa Márquez's men as the latter prepare for Saturday's league game at Sabadell, kick off 7pm CET.

The road to the league title - FC Barcelona

There are 12 games to go in La Liga 2022/23, and that is also how many points Barça lead Real Madrid by. That is not enough to start celebrating anything quite yet, but the fact is that no team has ever thrown away such a lead in the history of the competition. And Barça have no intention of being the first.

Barcelona have filed five lawsuits against journalists in the 'Negreira case' - SPORT

Barcelone have gone on the attack in the 'Negreira case'. This Wednesday, March 22, the club filed five lawsuits against different journalists and media that have tried to damage the image of the club with their information about the payments made to the former vice-president of the refereeing committee.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic to announce retirement on Thursday - SPORT

The striker Bojan Krkic will announce his retirement from professional football this Thursday at the age of 32, in an event that will take place at the FC Barcelona's facilities.

Barcelona's Pedri ruled out of clásico on April 5, some hope for Dembele - SPORT

Coping as best he can (and doing well) with the absence of two key players in his team, Xavi is closely following the evolution of the injuries to Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé.

Barcelona turn their attention back to Monaco right-back Vanderson - SPORT

Vanderson de Oliveira Campos, Monaco's Brazilian defender, is one of the names that has been gaining ground in recent weeks at Barcelona, who continue to work quickly in the search for a top-level right-back to be incorporated next summer.

Jordi Alba: "It would be good if Messi came back -- for Barcelona and for him" - SPORT

Jordi Alba referred to Leo Messi's future during an interview on Risto Mejide's show 'Viajando con Chester.' The Barcelona full-back doesn't know what will happen with the Argentinian, but he is in favour of his return to Spotify Camp Nou.