Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen doesn’t see himself among world’s best

Most professional athletes have a problem of over-valuing their worth and skill. Andreas Christensen apparently isn’t one of them. The Danish defender spoke about his season at Barcelona and the words of his national team boss who said he’s among the best center-backs in the world.

“The national team coach said I’m one of the best centre-backs in the world? Honestly, I don’t think so. Our defence at Barça has conceded only nine goals because we are a team and because of the great tactical preparation,” “Barcelona is a brutal attraction for footballers. There are mountains, beaches and the food is excellent.” Christensen | Source

At the very least Christensen isn’t far off from being among the best in the world. He proved himself in the Premier League and is now doing the same at Barcelona. Should simply be a matter of time before he views himself as such.