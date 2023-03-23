Arsenal to battle Leeds over Ilias Akhomach - report

Ilias Akhomach, who currently plays for FC Barcelona Atlètic, is expected to leave next summer. Leeds United are said to be in pole position, but other teams such as Arsenal, Sevilla, and AC Milan are said to also be interested.

The winger currently is training with the Spanish U19 national team. They say with his skill and speed he’d be a good fit for the Premier League. He was a starter in Xavi’s first match in charge of the club although he has not played too much for the senior side.

Regardless, Barcelona are not keen on keeping him or Víctor Barberá, an eighteen-year-old center-forward who is expected to sign with Belgian side Club Brugge KV.

It’s said Barcelona will make an effort to keep another teenage winger - Lamine Yamal.