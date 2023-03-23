Pablo Torre will play for Barça Atlètic as players join national teams

Pablo Torre will be available to play for FC Barcelona Atlètic against Sabadell this weekend, which is good news for Rafa Márquez, as he will be without several of his players due to international commitments.

Arnau Tenas, Chadi Riad, Alpha Diounkou, Ilias Akhomach, and Víctor Barberá will be unavailable as the B team hopes to consolidate its spot in the playoff positions. Right now, the team is doing well, with six games unbeaten, including three wins and three draws.

Torre has a B team contract but has spent most of his time with the first team, although he hasn’t necessarily played much for the senior side. He’s mostly been in training with Xavi, and thus, he has only played two games with Barça Atlètic.

It’s likely that in the next transfer window Torre will get a loan as the club thinks he needs more experience to grow.