Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen goes off injured for Denmark

Barcelona have been hit with another injury blow after seeing Andreas Christensen forced off injured while on international duty with Denmark.

Christensen departed after just 17 minutes of Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland in Copenhagen.

It’s not clear exactly what the injury is yet, or how serious it might be, but Barcelona will be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for good news.

Christensen has been a huge hit at the club since arriving on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

National team boss Kasper Hjulmand was also full of praise for the defender before the match, claiming he was one of the best in the world in his position.

Christenen’s injury comes at a time when Barca are without Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, and Ronald Araujo due to injury

It’s thought that Araujo and De Jong will be ready to return for Barcelona after the international break, let’s hope Christensen will be OK too.