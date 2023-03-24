Bojan has message for Ansu Fati and Barcelona youngsters after retiring

Former Barcelona forward Bojan has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

Bojan made his debut back in 2017 under Frank Rijkaard and went on to score 41 goals in 166 games for the Catalan giants.

The youngster was labelled the ‘new Messi’ when he first emerged and has spoken openly about how the pressure affected him negatively during his career.

As he signed off in a special event at the Camp Nou, Bojan had a few words of advice for Ansu Fati and fellow Barcelona youngsters

“Not only him, but all youngsters - know what it means to wear the shirt,” he said. “There are thousands who would walk here to play. There are youngsters who already want to be in the first team, one should have calmness and patience.”

Bojan also spoke about his future and admitted he would love to work at Barcelona in some capacity.

“I have prepared myself for sports management and it would be an honor to be able to help here because I am very much for Barça and the feeling is very strong,” he added. “The feeling towards Barçaa is very deep. It’s family, it’s the place where I grew up as a player and person and logically, being part of it, helping it, making it bigger every day and where it deserves to be, would make me very happy.”

The former Barcelona star will play one last match. A farewell game in June is currently being planned which will involve the Catalan national team.