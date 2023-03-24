‘Fake news is annoying’ - Kessie’s agent hits out at fresh Barcelona exit rumors

Franck Kessie’s representatives have responded to fresh speculation the midfielder could leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Recent speculation has claimed that Inter could land Kessie at the end of the season, in part due to Barcelona’s financial problems.

The report comes just after Kessie scored the winner against Real Madrid in El Clasico, bringing up Barca’s 3,000th goal in La Liga at the Camp Nou.

Kessie’s camp have made it clear that the Ivorian is quite happy and not thinking of moving on.

“We denied a possible transfer of Kessié, same for player and club — but fake news is annoying,” he said. “Possibility that Kessié may leave Barça in the next transfer market is the same as hoping that a snake may suddenly have legs next summer. “Kessié plays, plays wonderfully well, scores goals, enters Barça history by signing goal no. 3000 and someone finds the courage to divulge delusional information. “Franck has been clear, Barça too: he wants to stay.” Source | Fabrizio Romano

The former Milan man has had to be patient this season but injuries have allowed him some game time and he’s taken his chance.

Sunday’s goal against Madrid will live long in the memory as it ensured Barca went 12 points clear with just 12 games left.