Barcelona’s Ter Stegen relishing taking over the No. 1 shirt for Germany

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is enjoying a superb season at club level and is now hoping to grab the chance to seal the No. 1 spot for Germany.

Ter Stegen will get some rare game time for Die Mannschaft during the international break, as Manuel Neuer is out injured, and is relishing the chance to make the spot his own.

“At the end of the day, it’s performance-related. I’m pleased to be here. I would like to take the first few, hopefully successful, steps towards the World Cup together with the national team,” he told reporteres. “I want to play games, to be ready. My aims are clear and I will keep following them. I will do everything I can so that it comes down to that. “With Manu’s injury the situation is how it is. I will try to take my opportunity. If the number one shirt really means anything? At the end of the day, it is your performance that counts, and I would like to show that. “Being successful in football is about achieving the most you personally can. This is also my aim, otherwise these goals would not be reasonable. The number 1 shirt has always been my goal, but I don’t know if I will complete it.”

The Barcelona stopper has conceded just nine goals this season for the Catalans in La Liga and spoke about his improved form with Xavi’s side.

“It is about experience, situations that you come to recognise. You get a sense of calm and know what you have to do. Mistakes are a part of that, they happen to all of us,” he added. “With goalkeepers, they are even more common. As a goalkeeper, you learn how to deal with different situations. You have to get over small errors, even if other mistakes then happen. You have to push mistakes to one side.” Source | DFB

Germany play two friendlies during the international break, against Peru on Saturday before taking on Belgium on Tuesday.