International fixtures for FC Barcelona players - FC Barcelona

Another international break is upon us with European Championship qualifying, Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, international friendlies and youth matches on the menu. Seven first team squad members plus five from Barça Atlètic are away with their national sides.

Bojan Krkic announces retirement from football - FC Barcelona

Bojan Krkic is calling it a day. He made the official announcement this Thursday in the Auditori 1899 at the club where it all began for him, FC Barcelona. Without a team since February and his final season at Vissel Kobe in Japan, he said "I am now 32, and after learning and experiencing so much, I wish to announce the end of my career as a professional footballer."

UEFA open an investigation against Barcelona due to the 'Negreira case' - SPORT

UEFA has officially announced on Thursday that it is opening an investigation against FC Barcelona over the Negreira case. In a statement, the body led by Ceferin explained that an investigation into a possible "violation of the legal framework" will be carried out.

Arsenal join Leeds, Sevilla & Milan in the race for Barcelona's Ilias - SPORT

Ilias Akhomach will not renew his contract with FC Barcelona and will leave this summer when his time at youth level comes to an end. The skilful winger, who started in Xavi Hernandez's debut as Barça coach in the derby against Espanyol, will be a big loss, as will Victor Barbera, who will move to Club Brugge.

"One of the best centre-backs in the world? I don't see myself up there" - SPORT

Andreas Christensen rarely speaks to the media. And that's why when he does, you have to listen to him. The Dane, undoubtedly one of the biggest sensations so far this season at Barcelona, arrived quietly and has become indispensable for Xavi Hernandez. And he appeared at a press conference during the Danish national team's training camp this week.

Why are Barcelona looking at the Monaco right-back Vanderson? - SPORT

Vanderson de Oliveira Santos has burst onto the agenda at Barcelona once again. SPORT revealed the Monaco right-back is one of the names being considered by the club to strengthen in the summer and, in recent weeks, he has been gaining ground in the 'casting' being carried out by the technical secretariat.

Chelsea to get rid of Aubameyang after Camp Nou clásico celebrations - SPORT

Chelsea were not at all pleased to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the clásico at Spotify Camp Nou. And even less so when he went down to the dressing room to celebrate with Barcelona's players after their 2-1 win over Real Madrid, a result that took Xavi Hernandez's side 12 points clear of Carlo Ancelotti's team in the table.

Lionel Messi has a "50% chance" of returning to Barcelona, according to Sergio Aguero - Football España

Speculation over a sensational Barcelona homecoming for Lionel Messi has ramped up in recent weeks, as negotiations over a new Paris Saint-Germain contract for the Argentine continue to stall.

Barcelona facing more injury issues ahead of El Clasico as key defender injured on international duty - Football España

Just 18 minutes into Denmark’s fixture against Finland on Thursday evening, Andreas Christensen was forced off due to injury, and the Barcelona defender appeared to be holding his left calf as he received treatment.