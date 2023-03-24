Barcelona expect Andreas Christensen to miss 3-4 weeks with injury

Barcelona reportedly expect Andreas Christensen to miss around 3-4 weeks after sustaining an injury on international duty with Denmark.

The defender was replaced early in the first half of Denmark’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland and is now expected to return to Barca for tests and treatment.

Diario AS report that Christensen has a calf problem and will miss around a month, ruling him out of the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

There are similar reports elsewhere which is a real blow to Xavi as Christensen had been in the midst of a stellar first season at Barcelona.

Xavi also has doubts over Ronald Araujo, who is out with an adductor problem, and withdrew from the Uruguay squad for friendlies in Asia.

The injuries mean Xavi will have to rejiggle his defense which has been excellent so far this season, conceding just nine goals in La Liga

Jules Kounde could shift back to central defense, while the injuries could offer Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso the chance for more game time.