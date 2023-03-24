 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Can Laporta fix his relationship with Messi? Why the UEFA threats are posturing, and UEFA qualifiers

Talking all things Barcelona

By Josh Suttr
Athletic de Bilbao v FC Barcelona - Spanish Copa del Rey Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

This week on the Blaugranes show, I chat about Joan Laporta finally admitting that he needs to work on repairing the Lionel Messi and Barcelona relationship. I dive into come of the scandalous details of the UEFA investigation and “threats” of a European ban for Barcelona. Finally, some of the injury details from Christensen and the EURO qualifiers getting started.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.

