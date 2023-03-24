This week on the Blaugranes show, I chat about Joan Laporta finally admitting that he needs to work on repairing the Lionel Messi and Barcelona relationship. I dive into come of the scandalous details of the UEFA investigation and “threats” of a European ban for Barcelona. Finally, some of the injury details from Christensen and the EURO qualifiers getting started.
Podcast: Can Laporta fix his relationship with Messi? Why the UEFA threats are posturing, and UEFA qualifiers
Talking all things Barcelona
