Barcelona present Jordi Alba with final decision - report

Barcelona will reportedly give Jordi Alba an ultimatum on his future at the club in the coming days. The club legend is getting older, and his impact on the first team is waning due to the hot arrival of Alejandro Balde this season.

Given that, his deferred wages will be a whopping €38m this year due to some decisions made by Josep Bartomeu. Barcelona are incredibly eager to cut their bill this summer by a reported €200m.

To that number, I say good luck, but Alba could be collateral, and his contract doesn’t make sense for the club. Alba is going to have to make a tough choice, stay at Barca under reduced wages, or have things get rocky very quickly with the club he’s been at for years.

Reports have claimed that Alba isn’t currently planning a summer exit, although he has admitted he’s not getting the minutes he’d like. Yet those minutes may be reduced even further next season if Balde continues his current trajectory.