Laporta says he needs to repair the relationship between Messi and Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been talking about increasing speculation that Lionel Messi could return and says he knows he needs to repair the relationship with the GOAT.

Messi left Barcelona in tears back in 2021 after being told his contract wasn’t being renewed after all because of the club’s financial problems.

The relationship between Messi and Laporta appears fairly broken right now, and the Barcelona president knows he has work to do.

“Messi is the best player in history. He has been the most important player in the history of Barca. I have to be very careful with what I say,” he said. “Messi is a PSG player and I have to have respect. Leo knows we have him in our hearts. He is part of our shield. “The legacy I found myself when I became president was not good and I had to make a decision that I’m not satisfied with. “I have to find a way to improve Messi’s current relationship with Barca. We’ll see, but he knows that the doors of Barca are open.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Laporta is the latest to talk about Messi and Barcelona. Sergio Aguero has said Messi has a 50% chance of coming home, while Jordi Alba has said it would be best for everyone if the GOAT returned.