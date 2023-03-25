Barcelona should welcome back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with open arms

If current reports are proved to be correct, then there’s a chance that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return to Barcelona for the 2023-24 season.

Pictured in the Barca dressing room after the Clasico victory, Auba’s actions haven’t gone down well with his Chelsea paymasters.

Though disciplinary issues appear to have followed him around the last few years, his conduct whilst at Camp Nou was exemplary. As were his goalscoring exploits.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, almost out of Chelsea project, was in Barcelona’s dressing room after Real Madrid game #FCB



Auba has still excellent relationship with Barça players, board and Xavi.



He wanted to return in January but it was not possible due to FIFA rules. pic.twitter.com/5KjPpbz8gH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 20, 2023

The Gabonese would arguably be a low-cost hire in the summer and one who would be expected to be happy playing second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski.

Realistically, he could still provide competition to the Polish international if the latter was to go through a drought such as the one he’s experiencing at present.

The move, were it to come to fruition, has to spell the end of the line for either Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres, which on the face of it seems a little topsy turvy.

Why would the club rid themselves of one or two young talents to replace them with a much older, and albeit more experienced, head?

It’s a fair question to ask, however, it seems that immediate success is required at the club more than at any other time in their history.

If that means taking what would appear to be a backward step in order to move forward, then it’s something that Joan Laporta has shown he is willing to do.

In an ideal world, financial levers wouldn’t need to be pulled, players of a certain calibre not considered for sale.

But we are where we are, and that’s not in an ideal position - still.

If Javier Tebas continues his one-man crusade against the club, then Barca are going to be squeezed like never before.

Maybe Auba wouldn’t be the first name on everyone’s lips this summer, but his record at Camp Nou can’t be debated. Whose to say that his return wouldn’t be a game-changer once more?

Strategically speaking, his hire would almost certainly keep the wolf from Dembele’s door again, which is wholly necessary for at least the next 12 months.

Strength in depth is something we always seem to speak about on this forum, and for the situation we find ourselves in, bringing Auba back, even just for one season, is certainly not the worst decision in the world.

I’m prepared to trust Laporta and Xavi on this one.