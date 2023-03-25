Barcelona confirm Frenkie de Jong injury

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Frenkie de Jong is out with a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman had been due to feature for the Netherlands over the international break but withdrew from the squad and returned to Catalunya.

Tests have now revealed the extent of the problem, although Barcelona aren’t saying how long De Jong will be out of action for.

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests carried out today have shown that Frenkie de Jong has a right hamstring injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/Uv7ybu32PW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 24, 2023

Fortunately Memphis Depay been a little bit more forthcoming. The Dutchman has revealed he called De Jong and is confident he hasn’t suffered a serious injury and will be back soon.

Barcelona will certainly be hoping that De Jong is fit again soon, particularly with Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Ousmane Dembel already sidelined.

Xavi’s side don’t return to action for over a week, against Elche on April 1, but do then have a crunch Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final four days later at the Camp Nou.