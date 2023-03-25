Ronald Araujo will be ‘100%’ fit to return for Barcelona against Elche - report

Barcelona have been handed some good news on the injury front with an update on Ronald Araujo, who is expected to be “100%” fit in time for the team’s next game against Elche.

Araujo is out with an adductor injury which means he has withdrawn from the Uruguay squad for international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

Diario AS reckon that Araujo is “evolving positively” from his injury and is expected to be ready to take on La Liga’s bottom side.

The news will be a boost to Barcelona who have just lost Andreas Christensen to injury. The Dane is expected to miss a month with a calf problem.

Barcelona will be hoping that Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, who are currently away on international duty, return unscathed for the final few months of the season.

The report even speculates that Araujo will start the game against Elche alongside Eric Garcia in central defense with Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba as the full-backs.

Kounde and Balde could be given a rest, due to their international commitments, and to ensure they are fresh for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.