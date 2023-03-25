Frenkie de Jong has a hamstring injury in his right thigh - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on the first team player Frenkie de Jong have revealed that the first team player has a hamstring injury in his right thigh. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return.,

25 years since Xavi's senior debut - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández is one of the most important people in Barça history. He grew up at La Masia and went on to win absolutely everything as a player. And now he's hoping to replicate that success a a manager.

Javier Tebas: "The 'Negreira case' keeps me awake at night" - SPORT

"This is the most serious attack on the reputation and integrity of the competition that has happened to us in the history of football," said the president of La Liga at the 'MARCA Sport Weekend'.

Barça target Bernardo Silva speaks out on his future - SPORT

One of FC Barcelona's top targets has once again spoken about his future. On many occasions, he has been sought by other teams and it is expected to be the case this summer window as well. Although he has not wanted to give importance to the reports about a possible departure from the sky blues, he has not completely denied them either.

Joan Laporta: "Messi knows that Barça's doors are open to him" - SPORT

The 'Messi case' is heating up. The Argentine has not yet renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain - which expires on 30 June 2023 - and Barça are looking at ways to bring him back to Camp Nou.

Barça will not enter a bidding war for French defender Ndicka - SPORT

FC Barcelona are looking to bring in a new left-footed centre-back to reinforce Xavi's side for next season. They are in the market for players who wouldn't cost a huge fee.

Xavi left without his Clasico talisman Andreas Christensen - SPORT

Bad news for Barça. The FIFA virus attacks the Blaugrana at the first chance it got. Andreas Christensen asked to be substituted in the 18th minute of the match between Denmark and Finland (3-1), a qualifier for Euro 2024, due to an injury in his left calf.

Barcelona's plan for Ronald Araujo to make the Clasico after injury - SPORT

FC Barcelona have a plan to ensure Ronald Araujo arrives in perfect condition for the decisive Clasico on April 5. At stake is the qualification for the final of the Copa del Rey and Xavi Hernandez wants to count on the Uruguayan to get back to marking Vinicius, the most dangerous and tricky forward Los Blancos have.

La Liga delete Gavi as a Barca first team player - SPORT

A direct move by Javier Tebas in the 'Gavi case'. La Liga has withdrawn the Barça first team registration from the young Andalusian midfielder after the 10th Commercial Court of Barcelona earlier this week rejected his inclusion in the Barça squad for having been made after the deadline.