‘I would like to see him happy’- Ronaldinho wants Messi to finish his career at Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s future keeps on making headlines with the GOAT out of contract at PSG and yet to agree a new extension.

A return to Barcelona keeps on being mentioned, with Joan Laporta, Sergio Aguero and Jordi Alba all speaking about a possible return for the World Cup winner this week.

Ronaldinho has now been happy to share his opinion and also thinks it’s would be a good idea for Messi to come home and finish his career at the Camp Nou.

“I’m a friend of Messi’s,” he said. “I’m very happy for him. It’s very joyful to see friends conquering dreams. That makes me happy. I am his friend. For me, Messi is the best. “I would like to see him happy, I don’t care where he is. After all the history he has had with Barcelona, it would be nice if he could finish his career there.” Source | Marca

Messi is currently with the Argentina squad on international duty and scored his 800th career goal in 2-0 friendly win over Panama on Thursday in Buenos Aires.