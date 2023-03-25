Barcelona to send scout to watch Brazil vs Morocco - report

Barcelona will reportedly send a scout to watch Brazil’s friendly in Morocco later today.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that the scout will be busy watching quite a few players who may have a bright future at Barcelona next season.

The most obvious is teenage attacker Vitor Roque. The youngster could make his senior debut in the clash amid speculation he’ll move to Barcelona in the summer.

Roque has openly admitted he’d like to join Xavi’s side, although it’s still not clear how Barcelona will be able to make such a transfer work financially.

Sofyan Amrabat is another player likely to feature. There was intense speculation on deadline day in Janaury that he’d move to Barcelona but a deal failed to happen.

The rumor mill has continued to churn out reports suggesting Barca could reignite their interest in the summer, but they may not be the only ones interested in the midfielder.

Barca youngsters Chadi Riad and Ez Abde could also get some minutes on Saturday.

Abde is currently on loan at Osasuna but will return at the end of the season and will be hoping to be part of the first-team squad for next year.

Riad is also highly thought of at Barcelona and is in the Morocco squad for the first time. A debut would be a huge boost for the 19-year-old and could also improve his chances at Barca.