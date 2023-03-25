Barcelona have 11 names on the list in search for right-back - report

FC Barcelona have eleven choices on their list as they search for a new right-back, a position that has been in flux for the entire season. Xavi has shown he’s not interested in keeping Sergiño Dest, and Sergi Roberto and Héctor Bellerín have not convinced him either, so there is a clear need to go to the transfer market.

Here are the eleven possible options:

Amar Dedić

Country: Bosnia

Team: RB Salzburg

Age: 20

Jeremie Frimpong

Country: Netherlands

Team: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 22

Diogo Dalot

Country: Portugal

Team: Manchester United

Age: 24

Thomas Meunier

Country: Belgium

Team: Borussia Dortmund

Age: 31

Wilfried Stephane Singo

Country: Ivory Coast

Team: Torino

Age: 22

Josip Juranović

Country: Croatia

Team: Union Berlin

Age: 27

Benjamin Pavard

Country: France

Team: Bayern Munich

Age: 26

Juan Foyth

Country: Argentina

Team: Villarreal

Age: 25

Vanderson de Oliveira

Country: Brazil

Team: Monaco

Age: 21

Malo Gusto

Country: France

Team: Chelsea

Age: 19

João Cancelo

Country: Portugal

Team: Bayern Munich

Age: 28