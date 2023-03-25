Barcelona have 11 names on the list in search for right-back - report

FC Barcelona have eleven choices on their list as they search for a new right-back, a position that has been in flux for the entire season. Xavi has shown he’s not interested in keeping Sergiño Dest, and Sergi Roberto and Héctor Bellerín have not convinced him either, so there is a clear need to go to the transfer market.
Here are the eleven possible options:
Amar Dedić
Country: Bosnia
Team: RB Salzburg
Age: 20
Jeremie Frimpong
Country: Netherlands
Team: Bayer Leverkusen
Age: 22
Diogo Dalot
Country: Portugal
Team: Manchester United
Age: 24
Thomas Meunier
Country: Belgium
Team: Borussia Dortmund
Age: 31
Wilfried Stephane Singo
Country: Ivory Coast
Team: Torino
Age: 22
Josip Juranović
Country: Croatia
Team: Union Berlin
Age: 27
Benjamin Pavard
Country: France
Team: Bayern Munich
Age: 26
Juan Foyth
Country: Argentina
Team: Villarreal
Age: 25
Vanderson de Oliveira
Country: Brazil
Team: Monaco
Age: 21
Malo Gusto
Country: France
Team: Chelsea
Age: 19
João Cancelo
Country: Portugal
Team: Bayern Munich
Age: 28
Loading comments...