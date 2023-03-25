Fridolina Rolfo penalty secures Clasico win for Barcelona Femeni

Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clasico on Saturday to maintain their 100% record in the league and move 13 points clear at the top of the table.

The hosts had the better opportunities in the first half before they opened the scoring after the break. Aitana Bonmarti, Marta Torrejon and Ana Maria Crnogorcevic all had chances but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The second half saw Mapi Leon go close with a free-kick and Patri Guijarro fire just wide before the deadlock was finally broken on 77 minutes.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty when Athenea was penalized for a foul on Salma Paralluelo. Up stepped Rolfo who sent Misa the wrong way for her eighth goal of the season.

La árbitra señaló penalti de Athenea sobre Salma Paralluelo y Rolfo puso el primero para el FC Barcelona ante el Real Madrid

Patri and Rolfo has chances to double Barca’s lead in the closing stages but couldn’t beat Misa and Barca had to settle for just one goal but all three points.