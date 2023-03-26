Barcelona confirm Andreas Christensen injury

Barcelona have confirmed that center-back Andreas Christensen is sidelined until further notice after sustaining a calf injury on international duty.

The Denmark international was forced off in the first half of his team’s clash with Finland and now looks set for some time on the sidelines.

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“Tests carried out on Saturday on the first team player Andreas Christensen have shown that he has an injury to his left calf. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return.” Source | FC Barcelona

Early reports estimate that Christensen will miss about a month of action, ruling him out of games against Elche, Real Madrid, Girona, Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

Christensen’s absence will be a blow and means he joins Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele on Barcelona’s injury list currently.

Barcelona return to action in just over a week’s time at bottom side Elche.