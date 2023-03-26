WATCH: Barcelona’s Angel Alarcon & Victor Barbera on target for Spain’s Under-19s

Barcelona youngsters Angel Alarcon and Victor Barbera were both on target on Saturday as Spain’s Under-19s beat Luxembourg 4-0 in a Euro qualifier.

The duo started the match, alongside Barca team-mates Ilias Akhomach, Arnau Casas and Dani Rodriguez, as Spain kicked off their second game of the group.

An early goal from Cesar Palacios put the hosts in front before Alarcon doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark.

It’s been a good few months for Alarcon who has been called up to the first-team squad at Barcelona fairly regularly and has made four appearances this season.

Barca team-mate Barbera added Spain’s third on the hour with a neat goal, rounding the goalkeeper and calmly slotting home.

Barbera has also caught the eye this season with Barca Atletic but looks to be heading away at the end of the season. It’s been reported that he will sign for Club Brugge in Belgium.

The win was sealed in stoppage time when Gonzalo netted Spain’s fourth.