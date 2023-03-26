Estanis Pedrola shines again with double for Barcelona Atletic

Estanis Pedrola has continued his impressive form for Barcelona Atletic with another double to help Rafa Marquez’s side beat CE Sabadell 2-1 on Saturday.

Marquez was without several key players for the game, due to international commitments, but was able to call up Pablo Torre for Saturday’s match.

Pedrola open the scoring in style after just six minutes. He was picked out in the penalty area after a brilliant run forward by Luismi Cruz, took a couple of touches and then curled a composed finish home.

️| ⚽ Goal! Estanis Pedrola opens the score for Barça Atlètic. Assist by Luismi Cruz. 0-1pic.twitter.com/qyS4zIqygj — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 25, 2023

His second goal arrived on 35 minutes and saw Torre involved. The midfielder drove forward and found Cruz, who simply squared it for Pedrola to fire a low shot past the goalkeeper.

Pedrola has been enjoying himself in 2023 after returning from injury and has received praise from Xavi this season. The boss spoke about him earlier this month after including him in the squad to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

“He’s a player we know from last season. He made his debut against Mallorca,” he said. “He’s a player who is good in one-on-ones, he’s fast, can score goals, he can cut inside, he’s in good form. Given the absence of Robert we thought he’d be a good addition to the team.”

Sabadell did pull one back in the 72nd minute but Barcelona held on to take all three points and make it three wins in a row. Marquez’s side move into fourth place in the table and are just five points off top spot.