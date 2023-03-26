Barça Women 1–0 Real Madrid Femenino: Clásico win to keep the run going - FC Barcelona

The perfect winning run in the league continues, Barça Women this time overcoming Real Madrid Femenino 1-0 in the Clásico, a penalty by Rolfö sealing the three points.

Essential Raphinha - FC Barcelona

Barça have played 20 competitive games since club football resumed after the World Cup. And the only man who has appeared in every one of those matches is Raphinha. His excellent performances have not gone unnoticed and he is now a regular part of Xavi's plans, although the Barça boss will have to do without the Brazilian in the next game, against Elche, because his has picked up a five-card suspension.

Andreas Christensen injury news - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on Saturday on the first team player Andreas Christensen have shown that he has an injury to his left calf. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his return.

The surprising right-back option Barca are interested in - SPORT

Barça are continuing their search for a top-level right-back to reinforce the squad next season. Xavi Hernandez wants a specialist and the sports area is sounding out the market. The latest name to appear is that of Red Bull Salzburg's Amar Dedic, who at just 20 years of age is dazzling in the Austrian team and in European competitions.

Barcelona looking for Umtiti formula for Jordi Alba - SPORT

Barça will address the future of Jordi Alba in the coming weeks assuming that it is a delicate issue for a player who has won everything in a successful era.

Barcelona's third kit for 2023/24 leaked - colour is a throwback to ones used in the 1990s - Football España

Barcelona’s third kit for the 2023/24 season has been leaked by Footy Headlines. As Barcelona plan for next season in terms of transfers, their intentions for next season’s kits have surfaced. After Footy Headliners leaked the Blaugrana’s home and away kits, they have done so again for the third kit.