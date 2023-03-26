Pablo Torre praised by Rafa Marquez after Barcelona Atletic outing

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez has praised Pablo Torre after he featured in Saturday’s 2-1 win over CE Sabadell.

Marquez dropped down to the reserves to gain some much-needed playing time over the international break and played a role in the team’s second goal.

| CE Sabadell ̧ ̀ 1️⃣ - 2️⃣)



Bon dia, culers! Així va ser la gran victòria del filial blaugrana a la Nova Creu Alta



El resumen de la tercera victoria consecutiva#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/NWm88PxcoV — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) March 26, 2023

The Barca Atletic coach was happy to be able to call upon Torre for the match and feels he gave his team something extra on Saturday.

“Pablo Torre gives us a lot of solutions, his contribution gives a leap in quality to the team and in the second half, it was noticeable when the team couldn’t find him,” he said. “It’s good for him to play with us during the first team breaks.”

Torre may have shone but it was Estanis Pedrola who stole the show with two more goals, and Marquez is loving watching the youngster shine.

“With him we hit the key,” he added. “Estanis started the championship very well and then had an injury that sidelined him for three months, but we have found the position in which he does damage, it’s something very positive.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

It’s expected Torre will return to the first team after the international break, but it’s tough to see him playing many minutes for Xavi’s side between now and the end of the season.