WATCH: Barcelona offer a glimpse into Ousmane Dembele’s recovery from injury

Barcelona have offered a glimpse into Ousmane Dembele’s progress as the Frenchman recovers from a thigh injury.
The forward has been out since January and it’s still not clear when he will be ready to return to first-team action.
It had been thought that Dembele could feature after the international break, but it’s since been reported he may need a little longer to recover.
Here’s how things are looking right now:
Trabajando para volver.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 26, 2023
@dembouz pic.twitter.com/1MpqTvHkKk
Dembele’s injury has been a real setback as the Frenchman had managed a long spell without any physical problems and had cemented his place in the starting XI.
Raphinha has done a good job of replacing Dembele in recent weeks and has been given a rest over the international break.
The forward has not been called up to the Brazil squad for their friendlies, allowing him some rare time off in what’s been a congested season because of the World Cup.
