Rumors: Aubameyang willing to make ‘huge effort’ to join Barcelona

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly ready to make a “huge effort” to return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Diario AS report the striker “is willing to force his way out” of Stamford Bridge in the summer and head back to Xavi’s side.

The report reckons Auba already knows he has to leave on a free transfer and charge even less than he did during his first stint at the club if he is to play for Barca again.

It’s not clear if Chelsea will be happy to let him go for nothing. He’s clearly not in the club’s plans but they did shell out 12 million euros to take him from Barca last summer.

Aubameyang was back in the Barcelona dressing room to celebrate the Clasico win over Real Madrid and it seems he’d be warmly welcomed back by his former team-mates.

There were rumors about a possible move back in January but it didn’t happen, with Barcelona struggling to make signings because of their financial situation.

Things may change in the summer, and Barca will surely be looking for low-cost options, which may give Auba a good chance of a second spell at the Camp Nou.