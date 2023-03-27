‘Sofyan really wanted to go to Barcelona’ - Amrabat’s brother explains why move failed

Sofyan Amrabat’s brother Nordin has revealed just how keen the midfielder was to move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window and why a potential move broke down.

There was intense speculation right at the end of January that Barcelona would bring in Amrabat on loan until the end of the season. The midfielder pushed for a move too, but it wasn’t to be and Nordin has offered a bit of insight into the situation.

“Barça came up with a loan offer for Sofyan two or three days before the market closed, but they weren’t able to include a mandatory purchase option and that was it,” he said. “Sofyan really wanted to go to Barça and a lot of hope that the whole operation could happen because Barça did offer a good rate for the loan but Fiorentina didn’t let him go. If Barcelona show up, you just want to make that transfer. And if Barcelona don’t buy you, someone else will buy you. Fiorentina would charge anyway.” Source | ESPN

Speculation over Amrabat has continued since the window closed. It’s been reported that Amrabat offered to play for free and that Barca could reignite their interest at the end of the season.