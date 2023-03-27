Ousmane Dembélé continues recovery programme - FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé has not played competitive football since January 28 in the derby with Girona at Montilivi. He was replaced by Pedri after getting injured in the early minutes of that game, and has not been seen in action since.

Sabadell 1-2 Barça Atlètic: Estanis scores brace in third consecutive win - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic have hit some sweet form and collected a third win in a row on Saturday at the home of local rivals Sabadell. An inspired Estanis Pedrola scored twice in the first half and despite some strong pressure from the home side after the break, the blaugrana came back from the Nova Creu Alta with three points.

Free path for Ilkay Gundogan to join Barca - SPORT

The 32-year-old German international is a regular in Pep Guardiola's side and Manchester City would be delighted to keep him on for another year. He has made 37 appearances this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists. Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain are willing to offer him a one-season lowball renewal, but they suspect the German has already decided to call time on his career at the English club, which he joined in 2016 for €27m from Borussia Dortmund.

Barca have set a deadline to sort Sergio Busquets' future - SPORT

The future of Sergio Busquets could mark a large part of Barça's transfer planning for next season. The Blaugrana would like their captain to continue and this option fits both sportingly and financially. A 'no' from Busquets would force them to look for a top level replacement, so there would be less money for other additions in other positions.

Barcelona close the Ruben Neves file, he could sign for Man United - SPORT

Barça have decided to close the file on Rúben Neves, a player who had been lined up by the Blaugrana but who finally looks set to remain in the Premier League due to the lack of consensus over him.

Barca ready for interesting offers for Andreas Christensen to arrive - SPORT

Barca's director of football, Mateu Alemany, met a few days ago with Ilhan Gundogan, Andreas Christensen's representative, with whom the club has excellent relations. The Blaugrana expressed their satisfaction with the centre-back's performances and also discussed the future with the intention of extending his contract in the future.