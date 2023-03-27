Ferran Torres has ‘no intention’ of leaving Barcelona this summer - report

Ferran Torres is one of several players who have been linked with a summer exit from Barcelona after struggling to consistently impress since arriving from Manchester City.

President Joan Laporta has even hinted a forward could depart if Barcelona bring in a new attacker this summer which has led to speculation about Torres and Ansu Fati.

The latest update on Torres comes from Diario Sport who reckon the 23-year-old has “no intention” of leaving and is “convinced” he can force his way back into the starting XI.

The report also claims that Atletico Madrid and an Italian team enquired about signing Torres on loan in January but were rebuffed by Barcelona.

Torres signed from City in January 2022 in a deal worth 55 million euros and had a fairly bright start before fizzling out.

The Spaniard has found game time difficult this season too. He’s started only 10 league matches and is behind Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha in the pecking order.

Torres was also left out of the most recent Spain squad, along with Ansu Fati, after Luis de la Fuente took over from Luis Enrique.

It’s not clear yet what will happen in the summer at Barcelona. Sales may well be needed and Barca will surely be willing to accept offers for players who are not regulars.